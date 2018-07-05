'My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Nia Vardalos, Ian Gomez call it quits, 25-year marriage comes to end

The love story and wedding that inspired the sleeper hit “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” has come to an end as the movie’s writer and star filed for divorce, ending a 25-year marriage, USA Today reported.
Nia Vardalos filed for divorce from Ian Gomez last week. She claimed irreconcilable differences.
They issued a joint statement that said that they had been separated for more than a year.
“Our relationship became a friendship so the decision to end the marriage is completely mutual and amicable,” the former couple said in the statement, Entertainment Tonight and other media outlets reported.
They are both asking for privacy.
Vardalos is asking for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, Ilaria, 11, People magazine reported. They adopted her in 2008, Entertainment Tonight reported. The couple had tried to conceive and had gone through 13 failed in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and multiple unsuccessful surrogate tries and several miscarriages, People reported.
