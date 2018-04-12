  • Naked man assaults D.C. train passengers, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A nude man reportedly assaulted two Metro passengers in Washington, D.C., early Thursday, police said.

    According to WRC-TV, nobody suffered serious injuries in the incident, which occurred about 6 a.m. at the Dupont Circle station.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Police reportedly have arrested the man, whom a Metro spokesperson described as "naked and disorderly."

    A bystander recorded video of the man attacking a passenger, WTTG reported.

    A "couple of riders say they jumped in, held the man down until police arrived!" tweeted WTTG reporter Annie Yu.

    Read more here or here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Naked man assaults D.C. train passengers, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman missing after falling overboard on cruise ship, conditions…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is James Comey? Things to know about the former FBI director

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz says any inheritance should go to victims' fund

  • Headline Goes Here

    People with ‘sweet tooth' gene may have less body fat, study says