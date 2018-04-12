Naked man assaults D.C. train passengers, police say

A nude man reportedly assaulted two Metro passengers in Washington, D.C., early Thursday, police said.
According to WRC-TV, nobody suffered serious injuries in the incident, which occurred about 6 a.m. at the Dupont Circle station.
Police reportedly have arrested the man, whom a Metro spokesperson described as "naked and disorderly."
A bystander recorded video of the man attacking a passenger, WTTG reported.
A "couple of riders say they jumped in, held the man down until police arrived!" tweeted WTTG reporter Annie Yu.
#BREAKING Naked man allegedly assaulted two passengers while on board a Metro train this morning -- couple of riders say they jumped in, held the man down until police arrived! #DC #Metro @fox5dc https://t.co/tIU47UGOKX— Annie Yu (@AnnieYuFox5) April 12, 2018
