Nashville Airport travelers stop to sing national anthem to children of fallen military

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Travelers at the Nashville International Airport came to a standstill Saturday and sang the national anthem to a group of children whose parents had died in combat.
Jen Tringale, who was passing through the airport that day, posted a video to Facebook of the moving scene. A man can be heard singing as each person in the terminal is stopped with a hand on their heart. Members of the military can be seen saluting.
"@americanairlines was flying a plane full of children who had lost a parent in combat to Disneyworld on an all expenses paid trip and they threw a party for them at the gate❤️" Tringale wrote. "But when they announced them over the loud speaker and they lined up to board the plane the whole airport literally stopped and sang the national anthem with military present in salute."
Many passersby teared up at the song, Tringale said.
As of Tuesday morning, the video had more than 452,000 views and 8,000 shares.
