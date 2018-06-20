  • Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson arrested on domestic assault charge

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Nashville Predators player Austin Watson is facing a domestic assault charge, police said Wednesday.

    According to WKRN, the 26-year-old NHL forward was arrested Tuesday at a gas station in Franklin, Tennessee, authorities said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Watson, who is free on $4,500 bond, is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday.

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson arrested on domestic assault charge

  • Headline Goes Here

    US Navy drops live bombs in Florida national forest

  • Headline Goes Here

    Starbucks to close 150 stores

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas billboard urging liberals to leave state goes viral

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen taunted by protesters as…