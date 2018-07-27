  • National Chicken Tenders Day: How to get free Wendy's chicken tenders

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Friday, July 27 is National Chicken Tenders Day and Wendy's is going all out to celebrate.

    Wendy’s is giving away two chicken tenders to each customer for free -- but there is a catch -- you need to provide a special passcode to get the deal.

    According to Wendy’s Twitter, the phrase is, “Winner, winner, chicken tender.”

