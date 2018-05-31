0 National Doughnut Day 2018: Where to find deals and free doughnuts

Friday is National Doughnut Day.

We’ll wait so you can catch your breath.

Not unlike Christmas or the day after taxes are due, it’s the time of year you are looking for something for free. On Friday, you’ll be able to score a deal on doughnuts, and in some cases, restaurants and stores will be hooking you up with one for free.

National Doughnut Day is celebrated on June 1 each year. The Salvation Army takes credit for its founding back in 1938. The charitable organization started it as a way to honor its “Donut Lassies.” Those were the women who served “Dough Boys” treats back during World War I.

>> Read more trending news

The Salvation Army will be celebrating this year by partnering with Entenmann’s to deliver doughnuts to more than 8,500 veterans, according to the organization.

Click here to see a full list of the “Do Good Donut Parties” by state.

Shops are sure to be busy on Friday, so have some patience as you wait for your treat. Also, not all restaurants participate in deals and giveaways. You may want to call first to make sure your local restaurant is participating. Also, many deals are “while supplies last.”

Here are some deals and freebies:

BI-LO: The supermarket is offering 50 percent off all its bakery doughnuts on Friday.

Burger King: For something a little different five Burger King restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Boston and Salt Lake City, will be cutting holes in Whoppers to the “first flame-grilled donut.” You’ll also get a free mini-slider that also has a hole in it.

Deluxe Donuts: With every dozen you buy, you get three free doughnuts. No limit.

Duck Donuts: Get one free classic doughnut -- including bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar – on Friday. There is no purchase necessary.

Duffy's Sports Grill: Duffy’s is offering a free order of Red Velvet doughnuts (one per table) at all locations Friday.

Dunkin' Donuts: Buy a beverage at Dunkin’ Donuts and you can get a free classic doughnut of your choice while supplies last.

Edible Arrangements: Get a free Edible Arrangements doughnut – “donut-shaped Granny Smith apple slices hand-dipped in gourmet semisweet chocolate, then decorated with a variety of toppings.”

Entenmann’s: You can make a bid to be the baked goods company’s “Chief Donut Officer” by entering its contest by June 30. Enter here: www.chiefdonutofficer.com You could win a year’s supply of doughnuts.

Fractured Prune Doughnuts: Get a free “OC Sand” doughnut at participating stores Friday.

Giant Eagle: Giant Eagle is offering a dozen doughnuts for $3.99 Friday. You can get the deal at 175 corporate locations and 54 Market District supermarkets You need to use the chain's Advantage Card.

BOGO Doughnuts this Friday June 1 for National Doughnut Day 🍩🍩 Limit six free, until we run out. #NationalDoughnutDay #NationalDonutDay pic.twitter.com/Y4gGnLfxwN — Suárez Bakery (@suarezbakery) May 29, 2018

Harveys: Get a 50 percent off doughnuts in the bakery Friday.

Honey Dew Donuts: Buy a medium or large beverage and get a free S’More Donut Friday at participating locations. While supplies last, one per customer.

Krispy Kreme: Get one free doughnut Friday. No purchase is necessary.

LaMar’s Donuts: LaMar’s is offering any doughnut with a hole for free Friday. You need a Golden Ticket coupon, which you can show on your smartphone or print it out and give it to them in person.

Papa John's: With an online purchase, you can get a free order of doughnut holes Friday.

Tomorrow, June 1st is National Donut Day. Come in before 10am and receive a FREE GLAZED DONUT (while they last). pic.twitter.com/d8CQADLug7 — Paradise & Java Dave (@Java_Paradise) May 31, 2018

Shipley Do-Nuts: From 5 a.m. until noon local time, get one free glazed “do-nut.”

The Dough Bar: Get 10 percent off all orders plus one free doughnut and one free crispy bar through Sunday.

Tim Hortons: Only five U.S. locations in Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, and Buffalo, New York, will have “Gold Timbits” in their stores. The first guest to ask for them after 6 a.m. Friday will get the 24-caret gold-covered Timbits (they are edible) free and win free doughnuts for a year.

Walmart: Get one free glazed doughnut Friday at all Walmart stores.

Winn-Dixie: Get a 50 percent discount on bakery doughnuts Friday.

DoNUT miss the opportunity to get our special donut dish TOMORROW for #NationalDonutDay ❗️🍩Pictured are our mouthwatering Yardbird Las Vegas donuts! A peanut butter filled donut, key lime, hummingbird donut, & maple glazed bacon donut! (Donuts vary by location Y'all) pic.twitter.com/9exobTBqFx — Yardbird (@YBSouthern) May 31, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.