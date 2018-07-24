National Tequila Day: Time to celebrate with deals

Today’s the day to celebrate. It is National Tequila Day, and to mark the unofficial holiday, there are deals to be had, according to USAToday.
Abuelo’s: Premium margaritas are $6.95 today.
Bahama Breeze: $5 classic margaritas through Thursday.
$5 margs x 4 days = the only way to celebrate National Tequila Day.https://t.co/4hGvkgbx7u— Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) July 23, 2018
Chevys Fresh Mex: First 25 people at the restaurant starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday, who use the code word “Tequila” and make a purchase, get a free shirt.
Chili’s: Three margaritas that are only $5 each.
Chuy’s: $1 floaters or $1 off the Perfect Margarita.
Hopdoddy Burger Bar: $5 Classic Frozen Margs and $2 Little Larrys.
Hooters: $5 Watermelon Margaritas in select locations.
Jose Cuervo: 21 bars in select cities, including Orlando, get a Cuervo Tradicional drink for $1. Click here to find a participating location or see below.
McCormick & Schmick’s: $5 House Margaritas, $6 Ancho Chile Margaritas.
On The Border: Through today, $2 Classic “Ritas. Tequila shot specials start at $3. Taco specials start at $2.
We’re celebrating National Tequila Day with $2 Classic ‘Ritas from 7/22-7/24. Tag the friend you want to drink them with! pic.twitter.com/uEzDwZ2LIW— On The Border (@ontheborder) July 16, 2018
Twin Peaks Restaurants: Cuervo Silver or Dulce Vida flavored tequilas are $2.99. Patron Silver, Don Julio Silver and Herradura Silver are $4.99 at participating locations.
As always, check with your local locations to see if they’re participating.
