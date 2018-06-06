NBA Finals 2018: What time, what channel, what are the odds for Cleveland vs. Golden State?

The NBA Finals are underway as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors.
If the names sound familiar, there’s a reason. This is the fourth year in a row the Cavs and the Warriors will play for the title. Cleveland defeated the Boston Celtics in conference play to earn their way into the finals, while Golden State beat the Houston Rockets to punch their ticket to the championship game.
This is the first time in a major U.S. sport that two teams have met four consecutive years in the championship game.
The @warriors and @cavs will meet in the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 29, 2018
It will be the first time that's happened in a Championship round in NBA, MLB, NHL or NFL history.
What time is it on, what channel, what are the odds? Here’s a look at the upcoming series.
What channel: The games will be broadcast on ABC.
What about livestream: WatchESPN
What are the odds: The Warriors are 4.5-point sportsbook favorites in the latest odds for Game 3, with the over-under for total points scored set at 216.5, according to CBS Sports.
Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114)
Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103)
Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
*if necessary
