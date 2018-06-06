  • NBA Finals 2018: What time, what channel, what are the odds for Cleveland vs. Golden State?

    The NBA Finals are underway as the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors.

    If the names sound familiar, there’s a reason. This is the fourth year in a row the Cavs and the Warriors will play for the title. Cleveland defeated the Boston Celtics in conference play to earn their way into the finals, while Golden State beat the Houston Rockets to punch their ticket to the championship game.

    This is the first time in a major U.S. sport that two teams have met four consecutive years in the championship game.

    What time is it on, what channel, what are the odds? Here’s a look at the upcoming series.

    Who is playing: The Cleveland Cavaliers play the Golden State Warriors.

    What channel: The games will be broadcast on ABC.

    What about livestreamWatchESPN

    What are the odds: The Warriors are 4.5-point sportsbook favorites in the latest odds for Game 3, with the over-under for total points scored set at 216.5, according to CBS Sports.

    NBA Finals 2018 Schedule: Here is the schedule for the NBA Finals, the times and the channel they will be broadcast on. 

    Game 1 from Oakland: Thursday, May 31, 9 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 124, Cavaliers 114)

    Game 2 from Oakland: Sunday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET, ABC (Warriors 122, Cavaliers 103)

    Game 3 from Cleveland: Wednesday, June 6, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 4 from Cleveland: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 5* from Oakland: Monday, June 11, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 6* from Cleveland: Thursday, June 14, 9 p.m. ET, ABC

    Game 7* from Oakland: Sunday, June 17, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
     

    *if necessary

    Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry gestures to a teammate during an NBA basketball practice, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors face the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Oakland.
    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

