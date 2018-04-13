NC restaurant offering tarantula burger

DURHAM, N.C. - This burger has legs -- eight of them, to be exact.
A North Carolina restaurant, celebrating Exotic Meat Month, is serving a tarantula burger, WGHP reported.
Bull City Burger and Brewery runs the exotic meat promotion every April, noting on its website that “We never met a meat we wouldn’t eat!”
The burger costs $30 and includes a beef burger, gruyere cheese, an oven-roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce, WGHP reported.
But to bite into this burger, customers must enter a raffle. Customers must sign up for the Tarantula Challenge in the restaurant, then monitor Facebook and the restaurant’s website to see if their ticket is chosen.
If the winning participant eats the entire burger, they will receive a free T-shirt, WGHP reported.
Martha did it yesterday, Randall did it today, and now it's David D's turn to give it a shot!— Bull City Burger (@BullCityBurger) April 6, 2018
David D. ticket # 907656 give us a call and claim your tarantula burger. 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/rZh5cvTHKB
