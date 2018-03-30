  • Nearly 30 dogs die in Michigan kennel fire

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Approximately 30 dogs died after a fire in a Michigan kennel Friday morning, WOOD reported.

    The fire occurred at 4:45 a.m. at the Storm’s Ahead Kennels in Fruitport Township.

    Fruitport Township Director of Public Safety Brian Michelli told WOOD that as many as 30 dogs were inside at the time and none survived.

    The operators of the kennel have started to contact dog owners, Michelli told WOOD.

