New Jersey woman sentenced to 7 years for strangling newborn baby

A New Jersey woman who admitted to killing her newborn daughter just minutes after birth was sentenced Friday.
Jade Fanz, 21, of Franklin Township, received a seven-year sentence in state prison, NJ.com reported. The sentence was a result of a plea deal, in which Fanz pleaded guilty to a second-degree charge of reckless manslaughter.
Fanz was originally charged in 2016 with reckless manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and disturbing human remains, according to the Salem County Sheriff's Office inmate report. Fanz, then 19, strangled the newborn and hid the body in the bathroom vanity of her family's home, NJ.com reported.
When Fanz went the hospital for treatment of complications from the birth, hospital officials became suspicious and reported their concerns to police, according to NJ.com.
As part of the plea deal terms, Fanz will be required to serve 85 percent of her sentence, NJ.com reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}