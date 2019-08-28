0 New SAT 'adversity score' is no longer happening

Amid criticism from university officials, students and families, the College Board said it's replacing the SAT adversity score.

The plan announced in May would've given colleges a score ranging from 1 to 100 based on a student's social and economic background.

But now, the board is instead replacing that plan with a "landscape" program.

The new tool will allow schools, students and families to see the same information about high schools and neighborhoods that colleges see.

The announcement also comes after the massive college admissions scandal, which exposed affluent parents cheating the admissions system.

The CEO of the College Board said, "Landscape provides admissions officers more consistent background information so they can fairly consider every student, no matter where they live and learn."

Channel 11's Erin Clarke spoke to staff members at the University of Pittsburgh about the change in May. Scroll down to watch her full report.

The adversity score was constructed to use 15 factors, including the poverty levels and crime rates from the student's high school and neighborhood, The Wall Street Journal reported. Those numbers would not have been revealed, but colleges would have been able to see them when reviewing applications, the newspaper reported. It was called the Environmental Context Dashboard, according to the College Board, the New York-based nonprofit that oversees the SAT, the WSJ reported.

"It enables colleges to witness the strength of students in a huge swath of America who would otherwise be overlooked," David Coleman, CEO of the College Board, told NBC News in a statement when the adversity score was first announced. "There is talent and potential waiting to be discovered in every community -- the children of poor rural families, kids navigating the challenges of life in the inner city, and military dependents who face the daily difficulties of low income and frequent deployments as part of their family's service to our country. No single test score should ever be examined without paying attention to this critical context."

The adversity score would have had a scale between 1 and 100, with 50 being the average. Any score that was above 50 would have been defined as showing evidence of hardship, NBC News reported. Race was not a factor in those calculations, according to the College Board.

The adversity score was designed to add additional context to a student by including the average number of AP courses taken and scores from AP tests, according to the network.

According to the College Board, Asian students scored an average of 100 points higher on the SAT than white students, the WSJ reported. White students averaged 177 points higher than black students and 133 points higher than Hispanic students, the newspaper reported.

Children whose parents are wealthy or college-educated did better than their classmates, according to the College Board.

"There are a number of amazing students who may have scored less [on the SAT] but have accomplished more," Coleman told the WSJ. "We can't sit on our hands and ignore the disparities of wealth reflected in the SAT."

The College Board conducted a beta test of the adversity score program at 50 schools in 2018, NBC News reported. The program was intended to officially add 150 additional schools by the end of 2019 and more schools in 2020, the WSJ reported.

Some educators, however, viewed the adversity score with skepticism, especially when using ZIP codes to identify adversity.

"It's concerning on a couple of levels," Bryan Rutledge, the director of college counseling at Woodward Academy in Atlanta, told NBC News. "It risks reducing something that is very human to a number, and I don't think that's the most appropriate way to understand students."

James Conroy, director of college counseling at New Trier High School in suburban Chicago, told the WSJ that focusing on diversity is already high.

"My emails are inundated with admissions officers who want to talk to our diversity kids," Conroy told the newspaper. "Do I feel minority students have been discriminated against? Yes, I do. But I see the reversal of it happening right now."

