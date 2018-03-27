New treatment tested on mice could hold hope for Alzheimer's patients, families

While scientists have been focusing on plaques that build up in brains of Alzheimer’s disease patients, a new treatment that has been recently tested on mice could lead to new hope for the patients and their families.
Earlier this year, researchers at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute reversed the development of BACE1, the Journal of Experimental Medicine reported. BACE1 is an amyloid plaque that builds up in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.
But now doctors in Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis have targeted another plaque called APOE, UPI reported.
>> Read: Research shows reversal of Alzheimer's disease in mice
Researchers found that giving the mice used in the study anti-APOE injections reduced the amount of the plaque in the brain by as much as half, UPI reported.
And the vaccinations not only target APOE, they actually remove it from the patient’s system, Science Daily reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}