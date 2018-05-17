  • New Whitney Houston doc trailer shows singer saying Paula Abdul is ‘singing off-key on the record'

    By: Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    The Whitney Houston documentary “Whitney” won’t arrive until July 6, but based on the latest trailer, it looks riveting.

    Made with the approval and participation of Houston’s family, the film will take an “unflinching” look at the singer’s life, according to director Kevin Macdonald

    >> Read more trending news 

    The trailer includes footage of Houston performing – sometimes radiant, other times appearing to be in the clutches of the drug addiction that plagued her. 

    In one clip, Houston props herself up on a couch and says, “People think it’s so easy, and it’s not.” In the same moment, she criticizes another singer, saying, “Paula Abdul ain’t (expletive). That girl is singing off-key on the record.”

    Snippets of interviews with Houston’s former husband, Bobby Brown, as well as record industry honchos Clive Davis and L.A. Reid also pop up in the trailer, indicating how much access Macdonald was given.

    The newest trailer follows the teaser trailer for the film, which was released April 27.

    Watch the official trailer for “Whitney” on YouTube

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New Whitney Houston doc trailer shows singer saying Paula Abdul is…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sheriff rescues terrified dog from water; see the rescue and reunion

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Explosive eruption' reported at Kilauea's summit in Hawaii

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police report details events leading to T.I.'s arrest outside gated community

  • Headline Goes Here

    LISTEN: 911 call released in rapper T.I.'s arrest