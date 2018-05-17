New Whitney Houston doc trailer shows singer saying Paula Abdul is ‘singing off-key on the record'

The Whitney Houston documentary “Whitney” won’t arrive until July 6, but based on the latest trailer, it looks riveting.
Made with the approval and participation of Houston’s family, the film will take an “unflinching” look at the singer’s life, according to director Kevin Macdonald.
The trailer includes footage of Houston performing – sometimes radiant, other times appearing to be in the clutches of the drug addiction that plagued her.
In one clip, Houston props herself up on a couch and says, “People think it’s so easy, and it’s not.” In the same moment, she criticizes another singer, saying, “Paula Abdul ain’t (expletive). That girl is singing off-key on the record.”
Snippets of interviews with Houston’s former husband, Bobby Brown, as well as record industry honchos Clive Davis and L.A. Reid also pop up in the trailer, indicating how much access Macdonald was given.
The newest trailer follows the teaser trailer for the film, which was released April 27.
Watch the official trailer for “Whitney” on YouTube.
