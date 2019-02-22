  • New York City driver jumps curb to go around school buses

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - New Yorkers are known for being impatient drivers, but some Brooklyn children were put at risk by one person who swerved onto the sidewalk to get around a school bus, WPIX reported.

    TRENDING NOW:

    >> Read more trending news 

    The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn. Surveillance video shows the driver stuck behind school buses, and the person jumps the curb and tries to go around the vehicles, the television station reported.

    Fortunately, no one was hurt.

    New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind said word spread quickly about the sidewalk driver’s identity, WPIX reported.

    "The last thing you imagine is that they might get on the sidewalk outside the school because someone is in a rush," Hikind told the television station. "This guy is a calm guy, nice guy. He's not some guy who lost it, which makes it even more incredible.

    "I know who it is. Police are looking for him, local guy, family guy -- hey, it could have been his kids," Hikind told WABC. "That's the message to everybody: don't pass school buses."

     

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories