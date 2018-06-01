0 NFL player Jermaine Gresham's random act of kindness surprises American Airlines passenger

Arizona Cardinals tight end Jermaine Gresham helped out a fellow traveler when she was hit with an unexpected baggage fee that almost made her miss her flight.

>> Read more trending news

Delilah Cassidy was returning from Europe on an American Airlines flight when she was told about a policy requiring certain passengers to pay for carry-on bags.

WOW okay so the most amazing thing just happened to me and I cant help but share it with the world. American Airlines instituted a new policy where you have to pay to take a carry-on onto the plane. Which is ridiculous but off topic. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

She posted that American Airlines charged her $50 for the bag, but her credit card was declined and the airline wouldn’t accept cash.

I consolidate my bags into one and they measure it and say its just a little too big. They proceed to charge me $50, except they only take credit card, no cash. Since I just got back from Europe all my cards are being declined as Chase doesnt know Im back. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

The airline told her she would have to go back through security to check the bag, meaning she would miss her flight.

That’s when Gresham stepped in and offered to pay the fee.

They tell me that Im going to have to miss the flight and head back to the ticket counter to pay down there. Im pleading, devastated after a long day of travel. Then, this man walks up and says, How much is it? They tell him $50 and he says I got it. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018 Im astonished and tell him its fine not to worry and he hands the lady his card as the American Airlines employees stand in silence shocked by this mans generosity. They swipe the card and he tells me to have a great flight and hop on board. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

Cassidy said she didn’t realize who he was at first, and she was crying as she boarded the plane and tried to repay him in cash, but he refused to accept, telling her to “pay it forward.”

Im crying as I write this and as I board the flight. This man was an angel. I stop him as hes sitting in first class and try to give him my money but he just shook me off and told me to pay it forward. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018 My heart is so happy. There are good people in this world. Be that person for someone because I know after this I sure will be. — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

In the end, she was surprised to learn that her “angel” was Gresham.

Update: It was Jermaine Gresham. pic.twitter.com/aJ0bXoNm8Q — Delilah Cassidy (@Delilah_Cassidy) May 30, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.