0 'Nice kid from a nice family' held on $50K bail after gun charges

BOSTON - Police officers at South Station in Boston found a gun, a ski mask and a ballistic vest stashed in a duffel bag after a man tried to walk into a homeless shelter with a loaded gun.

But the Pennsylvania man who was arrested appeared in court Thursday, where he said the arrest was just a misunderstanding.

Robert Goodson was in Suffolk court, but he didn't show his face. His lawyer says he's not guilty and this arrest was a misunderstanding.

Regardless, his bail was set at $50,000 and a mental health evaluation was ordered before he's released.

“This is a nice kid from a nice family and never been in trouble before, no criminal history whatsoever, came to Boston to work,” defense attorney Terry Stone explained to the court.

Stone says his client was just coming to Boston from Pennsylvania looking for work when he was arrested on serious firearm charges.

Prosecutors say the 23-year-old’s actions were highly concerning since his license to carry was just revoked a week ago for mental health treatment.

“A lot of what was said in court was just pure speculation,” Stone said.

Police say Goodson tried to walk into the St. Francis Shelter on Boylston Street with a loaded gun earlier this week, but an officer turned him away.

Then the next morning, he showed up at the homeless shelter again – this time he wasn’t armed.

But police quickly found his duffel bag at the south station bus terminal – and inside they found a gun, five large capacity magazines, dozens of rounds of ammunition, a ballistic vest, a ski mask and black leather tactical gloves.

That’s when transit police found Goodson and arrested him.

Stone says Goodson is not a threat to the community.

Goodson was ordered to wear a GPS tracker, and to stay away from the St. Francis House and South Station.

