Nicki Minaj announces new album, release date

NEW YORK - Nicki Minaj has announced the name and release date of her new album.
While on the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York Wednesday, the rapper said her album, called “Queen,” will be out June 15.
“It’s a big night for me because I just let the world know that my album is coming June 15 and it’s called ‘Queen,’ and I can't wait,” Minaj told reporters, according to Rolling Stone. “I’m dressed like a queen every day, all day.”
“Queen” is the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2014’s “The Pinkprint.” While appearing on Beats 1 radio in April, Minaj said she filmed a documentary about the making of her new album.
Minaj released her first solo singles in months, “Chun-Li” and “Barbie Tingz,” April 13.
Minaj may have another announcement coming up. The Associated Press reported that she appeared on the red carpet with Madonna and said, “Madonna and I have a secret coming soon.”
MINAJ TEASES 'SECRET' WITH MADONNA: Greeting #Madonna on the #MetGala red carpet, #NickiMinaj hints 'Madonna and I have a secret coming soon' pic.twitter.com/PY9zDk3nwG— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 8, 2018
