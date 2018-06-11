  • Nicki Minaj, Future announce ‘NickiHndrxx' joint tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEW YORK - Nicki Minaj and Future are going on an international joint tour through 2019.

    Rolling Stone reported that the 28-date North American leg of the NickiHndrxx Tour will start in September in Baltimore before heading to Europe in 2019. Stops include New York; Seattle; Cincinnati; Memphis, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina and others. 

    Tickets go on sale for the general public June 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card members can get tickets through the Citi presale starting June 12 at 10 a.m. local time and ending June 14 at 10 p.m. local time.

    The tour begins a month after Minaj’s highly anticipated album “Queen” is released Aug. 10. Future released his sixth studio album “Hndrxx” in 2017.

    The North American dates for the NickiHndrxx Tour are below. Minaj said an Atlanta date will be announced next week and other international dates will follow. More information is at NickiHndrxx.com.

    Sept. 21: Baltimore at Royal Farms Arena
    Sept. 23: Washington at Capital One Arena
    Sept. 26: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
    Sept. 28: Chicago at United Center
    Sept. 29: Cincinnati  US Bank Arena
    Oct. 1: Toronto at Air Canada Centre
    Oct. 2: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
    Oct. 4: Boston at TD Garden
    Oct. 5: Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
    Oct. 7: Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
    Oct. 11: New York at Barclays Center
    Oct. 14: Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
    Oct. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center
    Oct. 19: Miami at American Airlines Arena
    Oct. 20: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Arena
    Oct. 23: Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum
    Oct. 28: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
    Oct. 30: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
    Nov. 1: Dallas at American Airlines Center
    Nov. 2: Houston at Toyota Center
    Nov. 4: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
    Nov. 6: Denver at Pepsi Center
    Nov. 9: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
    Nov. 10: Seattle at Tacoma Dome
    Nov. 16: San Jose, California, at SAP Center
    Nov. 17: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
    Nov. 20: Los Angeles at The Forum
    Nov. 24: Las Vegas at MGM Grand

