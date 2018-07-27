No prison term for ex-South Carolina police officer who stole $20K from evidence locker

A former South Carolina police officer was sentenced Thursday for stealing more than $20,000 from her department’s evidence locker, according to a news release.
Stephanie Grant Bridge, 49, stole the cash, which was being held as evidence at the Walterboro Police Department, according to 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone. Bridge pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and grand larceny,
However, Bridge will not serve any prison time, as she received a three-year suspended sentence and three years of probation. She also was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.
Bridge already has paid $22,075 in restitution, according to the news release.
“As a member of law enforcement and a public servant, the defendant used her position for her own personal gain,” Stone said in the news release. “She violated the community’s trust and damaged the integrity of the entire criminal justice system.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}