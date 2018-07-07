0 North Carolina man who called police on black woman at pool loses job

The North Carolina man accused of racial profiling after asking a black woman for her identification at a neighborhood community pool no longer has a job because of the “terrible incident,” the Winston-Salem Journal reported.

Sonoco Products, an international packaging firm that has its headquarters in Hartsville, South Carolina, posted on its Facebook page Friday that Adam Bloom was “no longer employed by the company in any respect.”

Although the Fourth of July incident in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, occurred away from work, Sonoco wrote on Facebook that it did not “condone discrimination of any kind.”

Jazmine Abhulimen, whose Facebook page listed her as Jasmine Edwards, posted video of the incident on the social media site, writing that “This is a classic case of racial profiling in my half a million $$ neighborhood pool. This happened to me and my baby today. What a shame!!”

The woman, whose lawyer said Jazmine Abhulimen is her legal name, claimed in the video that Bloom reported her to authorities because she didn’t have an ID card. On Twitter, the incident was tweeted hundreds of times with the hashtag #idadam, the Journal reported.

Bloom’s lawyer, John Vermitsky, told The New York Post on Thursday that his client works for the Glenridge Homeowners Association, where he and Abhulimen live. Bloom held the positions of pool chairman and board member, posts he resigned from on Thursday, the Journal reported.

Adam Bloom from Winston-Salem, North Carolina called the cops on

Jasmine Edwards, a black mother, & her child because he didn’t think they belonged in the community swimming pool, even though she clearly had her pool pass. Bloom works at @Sonoco_Products.pic.twitter.com/ZzW6GRv2Ua — Simar (@sahluwal) July 6, 2018

In an interview with NBC News on Friday, Bloom apologized and said he could have been “more empathetic” to Abhulimen’s feelings. He added that his departure from Sonoco was mutually agreed upon.

"I'm heartbroken that I'm no longer on that team, but unfortunately we felt at the end of the day talking through it that the company's best interest would be, uh, served without me," Bloom told NBC News.

In a statement, Winston-Salem Police Department said officers "maintained neutrality" when they arrived and determined that Abhulimen "had a pool access card, which did in fact provide her proper access to the swimming pool.

Our officers determined that no crime had been committed during this incident."

Abhulimen could not be reached for comment Friday.

