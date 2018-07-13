0 North Carolina police shoot, arrest suspect in armed robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. - North Carolina police shot and arrested a suspect involved in an armed robbery in Salisbury, police said.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Salisbury police Chief Jerry Stokes said when authorities arrive, officers encountered a suspect who had taken several employees hostage.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the suspect. During negotiation, the suspect threatened to harm one of the hostages, Stokes said.

Stokes said officers fired a single shot, which struck the suspect.

Officers entered the store after the suspect was shot and evacuated the hostages while another officer and EMS began to administer aid to the suspect, according to Stokes.

Officers said the suspect was armed with a pistol when he was shot.

The suspect is still alive and no hostages or officers were injured in the incident, according to Stokes.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and then transported by helicopter to North Carolina Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, where he is being treated for his injuries and remains in critical condition.

The suspect's name has not been released.

It is unknown whether the suspect was related to any of the employees.

Harris Teeter's communication manager Danna Robinson released a statement early Friday morning. The company plans to have support teams available for anyone involved.

"We are relieved and grateful that all of our valued associates and one customer involved at the Salisbury Harris Teeter are safe and unharmed,” the statement read. “Our associates remained calm and courageous through the ordeal, aiding law enforcement’s response. The entire Harris Teeter family thanks the Salisbury Police, Rowan EMS and other safety personnel for their speedy response to ensure our safety.

“We have support teams available to everyone involved, and we will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation. We ask for the community’s patience as we work with the proper authorities to reopen the store for business."

