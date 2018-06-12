0 North Korea summit: Watch the dramatic video that Trump played for Kim Jong Un

SINGAPORE - A movie-trailer style video that President Donald Trump shared with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday is making headlines for adding a dramatic flair to the countries' historic summit in Singapore.

"Two men, two leaders, one destiny. A story about a special moment in time when a man is presented with one chance which may never be repeated. What will he choose – to show vision and leadership or not?" a narrator says in the video, which includes clips of smiling people, new technology, skyscrapers and natural resources before transitioning, ominously, to explosions.

"There can only be two results: one of moving back or one of moving forward," the voice continues. "A new world can begin today – one of friendship, respect and goodwill. Be part of that world, where the doors of opportunity are ready to be opened – investment from around the world, where you can have medical breakthroughs, an abundance of resources, innovative technology and new discoveries."

Later, the narrator appeals to Kim: "Will this leader choose to advance his country and be part of a new world? Be the hero of his people? Will he shake the hand of peace and enjoy prosperity like he has never seen? A great life or more isolation? Which path will be chosen?"

Trump also showed the video to reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

"I think he loved it," Trump said of Kim and his entourage, adding that they seemed "fascinated by it."

"I showed it because I really want him to do something," Trump said, according to The Associated Press.

