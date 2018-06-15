  • North West turns 5: Kris Jenner shares cute photos of Kim Kardashian's daughter

    By: Lauren Padgett, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Kim Kardashian-West’s daughter North turns 5 years old today.

    The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star, 37, posted a photo of North’s birthday party on her Instagram.

    North sported a unicorn crown and princess dress along with her cousin.

    Kris Jenner, North’s proud grandma, shared photos of the little girl and wished her a happy birthday today on Twitter:

    North’s birthday celebrations kicked off early in New York City on Thursday, where Kim and North were spotted at the CoolMess ice cream shop.

    “We are making our own ice cream today, we’re making chocolate and vanilla,” Kardashian-West said in her Instagram story, People Magazine reports

    Friends of the family are also posting photos and videos wishing North a happy fifth birthday.

