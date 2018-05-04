NRA convention 2018: What time, how to watch Trump's speech to the NRA

President Donald Trump will speak at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting Friday in Dallas.
Trump is expected to speak around 2 p.m. ET after Vice President Mike Pence and NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre speak.
It will be the fourth year in a row that Trump will address the group. Last year, Trump was the first sitting president to appear at the convention in more than 30 years.
He will address some 80,000 attendees at the annual event.
Last year, Trump rallied the crowd by saying that the “assault on the Second Amendment has come to an end.”
Trump’s speech comes just short of the three-month anniversary of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A gunman killed 17 people at the school on Feb. 14.
Following the attack, Trump held a meeting in the White House where he promised to ban bump stocks, a device that allows a shooter to fire a weapon quickly.
The White House will stream the speech on its YouTube channel, with coverage starting at 12:10 p.m. ET.
