NRA files lawsuit, claims organization in financial trouble

The National Rifle Association is suing the state of New York and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, claiming its organization has been subjected to a state led “blacklisting campaign” that has put it in grave financial straits.

According to a court filing obtained by Rolling Stone, the NRA said that financial constraints could soon cause the organization to “be unable to exist … or pursue its advocacy mission.”

The document, — an amended complaint filed in the U.S. District Court of Northern New York in late July — the NRA says it cannot secure financial services necessary to operate and is facing “irrecoverable loss and irreparable harm.”

In the lawsuit, the NRA said it lost insurance coverage, which puts its day-to-day operations in peril, Rolling Stone reported.

The NRA’s video streaming service and magazines may soon shut down, according to the lawsuit.

“The NRA’s inability to obtain insurance in connection with media liability raises risks that are especially acute; if insurers remain afraid to transact with the NRA, there is a substantial risk that NRATV will be forced to cease operating,” according to the lawsuit.

In addition to its insurance troubles, the NRA’s complaint also claims that abuses by Cuomo and the New York State Department of Financial Services “will imminently deprive the NRA of basic bank-depository services … and other financial services essential to the NRA’s corporate existence.”

Cuomo has criticized the lawsuit as “a futile and desperate attempt to advance its dangerous agenda to sell more guns,” The Week reported.

