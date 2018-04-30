NSYNC reunites for Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

LOS ANGELES - Members of the boy band *NSYNC got together for the first time in years for its Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Monday.
Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick were at the ceremony in Los Angeles as fans looked on. It was the first time in years that the group made a public appearance together. The last time they performed was in 2013, when they did a medley of hits when Timberlake was honored with the MTV VMA Video Vanguard award.
Ellen DeGeneres, Carson Daly and Jessica Biel were among those in attendance as the band got the 2,636th star on the Walk of Fame. April 30 was also declared *NSYNC Day in Hollywood.
Before and after the ceremony, fans had the opportunity to get authentic *NSYNC memorabilia at the Dirty Pop-Up shop, which celebrates the 20-year history of the group. The shop is open until 9 p.m. local time Monday. The last day is Tuesday when the shop will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Memorabilia, some of which can be bought online, includes pins, T-shirts, socks hoodies and hats
*NSYNC has sold more than million 42 albums worldwide since its debut in 1998. The band has been on hiatus since 2002.
