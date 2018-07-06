Officer takes the time to pick up fallen American flag on July 4th

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - On the Fourth of July, a Marysville, Washington, police officer went out of his way to stop and pick up an American flag that was touching the ground.
Resident Ben Rieman wasn’t home but said he's extremely thankful for Officer Dave Negron’s respectful gesture.
Video, from Rieman, was shared with KIRO 7 News.
