Offset says he got out of a ticket after letting police FaceTime with wife Cardi B

Offset is singing his wife’s praises after she helped him get out of a potential ticket earlier this week.
The Migos rapper was recently pulled over by police. While it’s unclear why he was stopped, the rapper said he was let off the hook when he gave the officer a FaceTime picture with his wife Cardi B.
The artist shared the experience on social media, tweeting, “Just got let go on a pull over for a FaceTime pic with my wife (SHES THE BEST).”
Last month, the two revealed that they were actually married, although Offset publicly proposed to Cardi B in October 2017.
TMZ obtained a copy of the marriage license, filed in Fulton County court on Sept. 20, 2017. It confirms the union of Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, and Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.
The couple is expecting their first child later this year and hosted a baby shower in June.
