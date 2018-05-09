Ohio man killed by officer interviewed with police chief for job

KETTERING, Ohio - The man killed in a deadly shooting with Kettering, Ohio, police was in the process of interviewing to become a law enforcement officer in the city, authorities said Tuesday.
Mitchell Simmons had last week met with the police chief and captains as part of the interview process, said Kettering Lt. Michael Gabrielson.
Simmons, 24, was fatally shot Saturday night in his Chatham Village apartment by an unidentified Kettering officer. It was the second police-involved shooting in the city since August and the 10th in the region in the past year.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office officially ruled Simmons’ death a homicide Monday afternoon, saying he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
The unnamed officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in cases of officer-involved shootings.
