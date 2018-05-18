Ohio woman catches man recording her in restaurant bathroom

CLEVELAND - An Ohio woman using a restroom at a Cleveland restaurant Tuesday knew something was wrong when she noticed a pair of men’s bowling shoes in the next stall.
Her fears intensified when she saw a black iPhone being held over the stall wall at the Punch Bowl Social restaurant, recording her from behind.
She swatted at the cellphone and knocked it to the floor, WJW reported. Then, the 24-year-old woman ran out of the stall and grabbed the suspect by his neck and tried to drag him to the bar to report him, WJW reported.
Police said the man was able to escape from the woman’s grasp and ran out of the restaurant.
The manager at Punch Bowl Social told police that the suspect used his credit card for his tab and gave the officer the man's name, Cleveland.com reported.
No arrests have been made, WJW reported. Restaurant officials have not commented.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}