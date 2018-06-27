Oklahoma voters approve medical marijuana

TULSA, Okla. - Oklahoma voters approved medical marijuana in the state in Tuesday's primary election.
State Question 788 represents the legalization of medical marijuana in Oklahoma.
The description of State Question 788 on the ballot said the following:
"A yes vote legalizes the licensed use, sale, and growth of marijuana in Oklahoma for medicinal purposes. A license is required for use and possession of marijuana for medicinal purposes and must be approved by an Oklahoma Board Certified Physician."
The measure does not legalize marijuana for recreational purposes, nor could those receiving it for medicinal purposes give or sell it to others. Licenses are only given to those 18 years or older and residents of Oklahoma.
There are some exceptions that must be approved by multiple physicians and a parent or legal guardian.
Gov. Mary Fallin released the following statement after the measure was approved:
“I respect the will of the voters in any question placed before them to determine the direction of our state. It is our responsibility as state leaders to look out for the health and safety of Oklahoma citizens. As I mentioned in previous public comments, I believe, as well as many Oklahomans, this new law is written so loosely that it opens the door for basically recreational marijuana. I will be discussing with legislative leaders and state agencies our options going forward on how best to proceed with adding a medical and proper regulatory framework to make sure marijuana use is truly for valid medical illnesses.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}