0 Omarosa tell-all on Trump White House called 'Unhinged' to be released in August

Omarosa Manigault Newman’s much-teased-about book on her time in the Trump White House will be released in August.

The Washington Post reported that publisher Gallery Books announced Thursday that Newman’s book is titled “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

Newman, who first emerged in the public eye as a contestant on the first season of “The Apprentice” in 2004, worked as director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison under President Donald Trump. She announced her resignation in December.

At the time of her announcement that she was leaving, reports emerged that Newman had been fired, but she has denied those claims.

“Few have been a member of Donald Trump’s inner orbit longer than Omarosa Manigault Newman. Their relationship has spanned fifteen years—through four television shows, a presidential campaign, and a year by his side in the most chaotic, outrageous White House in history,” a news release said. “But that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account.”

Newman teased her tell-all book while competing on “Celebrity Big Brother” after leaving the White House. She also indicated something was coming while speaking with the press after announcing she was leaving the Trump administration.

Gallery Books had few details on the content of the book, but is billing it as “a stunning tell-all and takedown from a strong, intelligent woman who took every name and number.”

“Unhinged” will be released Aug. 14.

