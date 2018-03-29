  • On 18th birthday, woman scratches first lotto ticket and wins $1,000 a week for life

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MONTREAL - Charlie Lagarde decided to celebrate her 18th birthday with a bottle of sparkling wine and a lotto scratcher.

    When she got home March 14, she scratched off the Gagnant à vie! ticket to find that she won the grand prize -- $1,000 a week for life -- on her first game, according to Quebec Lottery officials.

    Lagarde plans to do a lot of traveling and to study photography.

    “One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic,” she said. 

