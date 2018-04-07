  • One dead, four injured by Florida lightning strike

    By: Danae Leake, ActionNewsJax.com

    WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. - Five people were struck by lightning in White Springs, Florida, on Saturday as storms moved through the northeast part of the state.

    One person died and four people were injured, according to a local storm report by the National Weather Service

    The people were struck at Woodpecker Mud Bog, officials say. 

    A source told Action News Jax the strikes happened at about 2:50 p.m. near a camper where people were seeking shelter under the camper's gooseneck.

    The source said a 23-year-old woman was struck and killed instantly. 
