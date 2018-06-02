One dead in shooting at Oregon Culinary Institute

PORTLAND, Ore. - One person is dead after a shooting at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland, Oregon.
Portland police said officers responded to the school’s campus at 8:30 a.m. to reports of a person shot.
Crews found a person inside the building and attempted life-saving measures but the person died at the scene.
Officers have determined there are no other victims or suspects at this time, KOIN reports.
Homicide detectives, forensics teams and officials from the medical examiner’s officer are on-scene investigating, police said.
The Oregon Culinary Institute is closed while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story, check for updates.
