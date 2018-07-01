  • Opposing groups clash during Oregon rallies; police declare riot

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    PORTLAND, Ore. -

    Tensions between two groups rallying in Oregon turned violent Saturday, causing Portland police to declare a riot, the Oregonian reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    The right-wing Patriot Prayer group had received a permit to rally in downtown Portland, but when members of the Portland Labor Against Fascists threw eggs, water bottles, and firecrackers at the marchers, federal police fired paintballs loaded with pepper spray into the crowd, the Oregonian reported.

    Portland police and Department of Homeland Security police were at the protest in riot gear, KGW reported.

    Neither rally was focused on President Trump's immigration policy, KGW reported.

    Police declared a riot and revoked the rally permit, the Oregonian reported.

    "Portland Police planned for today's protest so that people could exercise their First Amendment rights to speech and assembly," Portland Deputy Chief Bob Day said in a statement. "We seized numerous weapons early on, and interceded and separated people when necessary. However, once projectiles, such as fireworks, eggs, rocks, bottles and construction equipment were thrown and people were injured, we ordered people to disperse."  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories