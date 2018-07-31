Panera Bread testing double bread bowls on some menus

Panera Bread, the bakery-cafe restaurant chain, is testing a double bread bowl on select menus in August.
KYW reported that, for a limited time, 32 Panera Bread locations in the Philadelphia area will have the item for customers to try.
Delish reported that starting Aug. 5, customers can test the concept, which involves one loaf of bread and two bowl-like cut outs that can be filled with any combination of soup or mac and cheese.
According to a Panera Bread representative, the bowl is “ideal for sharing with your BFF, significant other, or even a co-worker.”
The offer is available for Philadelphia customers in cafes or by delivery until Aug. 31. If it does well, it may expand to all cafes.
