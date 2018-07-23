Panhandler denied cash stabs man outside Waffle House, police say

ATLANTA - A man seeking a few bucks outside a metro Atlanta Waffle House pulled a knife on another man when he refused to hand over the cash, authorities said.
Police arrested James Earl Miller, 38, of Atlanta, early Monday morning after he stabbed a man in the chin outside the Clayton County restaurant, according to the county Sheriff’s Office.
“When the man told Miller no, Miller pulled a knife, cut the victim and forced the victim to give him $20,” a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Clayton County police responded to the parking lot and reportedly found Miller hiding behind a fence. They also found a “white shirt near him covered in blood,” the spokesman said.
Miller is being held in the Clayton County jail on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
The Sheriff’s Office warns citizens to be wary of those asking for money.
“Anytime you observe anyone panhandling on the side of the road or in a parking lot, please dial 911 so that law enforcement can check these individuals out,” the spokesman said.
