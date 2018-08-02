Parents bust a move on jumbotron, embarrass son at MLB game

It sometimes is the parents’ job to embarrass their children in front of their kids friends. One couple, though, took it to the next level when a mom was captured on video broadcast to the jumbotron at Petco Park during a recent San Diego Padres San Francisco Giants game.
The unidentified mother started dancing, The Daily Mail reported.
But her son was having none of it as he turned bright red, sitting with arms crossed. Then dad got into the act trying to bring more attention to his embarrassed son.
The New #DancingMom to go viral RIGHT HERE!!! @Padres @SportsCenter 🔥🔥🔥💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/b8KAYsZQbR— Rudy Rendon (@RendonRudy) July 31, 2018
But the dancing family wasn’t going to be quickly forgotten, and the Petco Park camera operator zeroed in on them again. That time the son tried to hide while his mom danced for all to see.
The Embarrassment 🤣🤣 #PadresDancingMom @SportsCenter @ChrisABC30 @Padres pic.twitter.com/KIcrLBygae— Rudy Rendon (@RendonRudy) July 31, 2018
The person who recorded the dance in all of its embarrassing glory said the family was on the screen not once but three times throughout the game.
“They were on screen three separate times during the game and I caught times two and three because it was hilarious. The embarrassment was definitely real because their first time on screen, the kid had his head buried in his T-shirt,” Rudy Rendon told Press Association.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}