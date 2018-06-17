  • Parents charged with child abuse after 10-month-old baby girl dies

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:
    CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. -

    Two parents in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, are being charged after their 10-month-old daughter died, investigators say.

    >> Watch the news report here

    Timothy Tatum and Ashley Lee will be in court Monday facing charges of felony child abuse with serious bodily injury based on preliminary autopsy results, investigators said.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Police said the child died May 24. Authorities said Tatum and Lee were arrested when drugs, including opioids and cocaine, were found in their home on Knights Bridge Road.

    More details about what caused the baby's death were not immediately available.

    Read more here.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parents charged with child abuse after 10-month-old baby girl dies

  • Headline Goes Here

    'At Last': School receptionist celebrates summer break with viral…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kidnapping phone scam targeting parents could cost victims thousands,…

  • Headline Goes Here

    20 firefighters injured battling blaze at fire marshal's house on Staten Island

  • Headline Goes Here

    ‘The Jerry Springer Show' ends production after 27 years