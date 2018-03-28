  • Parents charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    ELSA, Texas - A Texas couple is facing capital murder charges after their 2-month-old baby died.

    According to KGBT, 21-year-old Beverly Garcia of Elsa and 23-year-old Braulio Villegas of Mercedes were arraigned Monday, one week after the baby was brought to a Weslaco hospital with a skull fracture and multiple bruises, authorities said. The infant, who was unresponsive, died after being removed from life support Saturday, the Monitor reported.

    A Child Protective Services investigation found evidence of foul play, KGBT reported.

