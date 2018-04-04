  • Parents find long-lost daughter after 24-year search

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHENGDU, China -

    A couple in southwest China recently found their missing daughter after searching for 24 years.

    According to the BBC, Wang Mingqing and Liu Dengying of Chengdu lost their 3-year-old daughter, Qifeng, in 1994 after Wang left the family's fruit stand to get some change. Although the parents launched what would become a decades-long search, buying newspaper ads, posting descriptions online and scouring the city, police could not find the girl.

    But things started to change in 2015, when Wang started working as a taxi driver to expand his search. He put a sign on his car and handed out flyers to his passengers. Chinese media outlets learned of his efforts and shared his story. 

    Two years later, a police sketch artist who had heard about Wang's search drew an age-progressed picture of Qifeng. Last month, 27-year-old Kang Ying, who lives 1,700 miles away in the northeastern province of Jilin, saw the image and thought it looked a lot like her, the Global Times reported. Kang, who was adopted and grew up just 12 miles from Chengdu, tracked down Wang on social media and took a DNA test, which confirmed that she was his missing daughter.

    The family had an emotional reunion Tuesday in Chengdu.

    "The whole world told me I didn't have a mother, but I do," Kang told thecover.cnaccording to the BBC.

    And Wang was finally able to give his daughter a hug again.

    "Daddy loves you," he said.

