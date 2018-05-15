0 Parents of slain Parkland teens running for Broward County School Board

Two parents whose children were killed in February’s mass shooting at a South Florida school announced they are running for seats on the Broward County School Board, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Lori Alhadeff and Ryan Petty appeared at the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office Tuesday morning to file paperwork and announce their candidacy, The Miami Herald reported.

Alhadeff, 43, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa Alhadeff was among the 17 students and teachers who died in the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, is running for the District 4 seat held by Abby Freeman. Petty, 48, whose daughter Alaina Petty, also 14, was killed in the mass shooting, is running for an at-large seat held by Donna Korn.

Alhadeff, a former teacher with a master’s degree in education, vowed to bring “more leadership, more transparency and more accountability” to the school board, the Herald reported.

“I decided to roll up my sleeves and run for Broward School Board,” she told the newspaper.

Petty said he was running for the school board position “so I can represent parents from all over the district who deserve to have their children come home to them,” the Herald reported.

Petty was appointed to a state commission that is investigating the shooting at the Parkland school, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The two parents plan to announce a political action committee, called Broward Parents for Better and Safer Schools, to support their candidacies, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

