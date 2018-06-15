  • Parked in front of hydrant? Prepare for windows to be broken

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Firefighters in New Jersey are serious when they say people shouldn’t block a fire hydrant with a car. They’ll go to any means necessary to fight flames, including breaking windows on a car and running a fire hose through to reach them.

    That’s exactly what happened to one car owner in Hamilton Township Thursday. Someone parked in front of a hydrant, blocking firefighters’ access, The Associated Press reported

    So firefighters broke the passenger and driver’s side front windows to run their hose through the car, NJ.com reported. They also reminded drivers that it is illegal to park and block hydrants.

    No one was hurt in the house fire and despite the car being parked in the wrong spot, they were able to get the fire under control quickly, the AP reported.

