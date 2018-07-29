  • Part of human leg washes up on shore of California lake

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Authorities found part of a human leg on the shore of a California lake Saturday, authorities said.

    According to KERO, Kern County sheriff's deputies discovered the leg along Lake Buena Vista in Bakersfield early Saturday after someone called to report human remains on the shore.

    Homicide investigators are looking into the incident, KERO reported. Authorities have not determined the name or sex of the victim. 

