0 Paul McCartney, James Corden visit Beatles landmarks in Liverpool for Carpool Karaoke

Sir Paul McCartney has had a legendary run, from The Beatles to Wings and then a solo career that has gone on for decades, but nothing can compare with his latest performance -- Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

McCartney gave the host of “The Late Late Show” a little “Help” as they drove down “Penny Lane” taking in the sights of Liverpool.

In addition to singing his hits, McCartney gave Corden a tour of his hometown, showing him the sites from his life and surprising fans as they stopped by a barber shop on Penny Lane.

McCartney also explained how he came up with the iconic title of “Let It Be,” saying that his mother came to him in a dream to tell him everything would be alright, and to just let it be. He tells the story about 5 minutes into the video.

They also stopped by the home where McCartney spent his teenage years with his mother, father and brother, and visited the rooms where he and John Lennon wrote some of their first songs.

The drive ended with Corden and McCartney visiting one of the local Liverpool pubs where The Beatles performed before they hit it big and giving the patrons an impromptu concert, wrapping up the day with “Hey Jude.”

McCartney released two new songs this week: “Come On To Me” and “I Don’t Know” from his upcoming album “Egypt Station.”

