Pelicans crash university's graduation ceremony

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MALIBU, Calif. - Maybe Pepperdine University needs to adopt a pelican as its mascot after the school’s graduation Saturday.

    Two pelicans crashed the university’s outdoor ceremony over the weekend, The Associated Press reported. Of course the entire thing was caught on video and is going viral.

    One of the birds landed among the audience. A person tossed the bird back into the air, but it quickly returned, this time to the red carpet at the center of the event, the AP reported.

    It also tried to bite a person who tried to grab the bird, which eventually left the ceremony, KABC reported.

    Grant Dillon via CNN

