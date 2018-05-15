0 PGA Tour star Lucas Glover's wife arrested after violent argument over poor performance

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - The wife of PGA Tour star Lucas Glover was arrested Saturday in Florida on domestic violence charges, which allegedly occurred after she became upset over Glover’s poor performance in a tournament, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Krista Glover, 36, intentionally attacked and injured another person in a home in Ponte Vedra Beach. Glover tweeted Tuesday that an incident did occur after an argument between his wife and his mother.

According to a St. Johns County sheriff's report, Krista Glover told deputies, "When the [PGA] Tour hears about this, you will lose your job. Wait til I talk to the judge ... you will be (bleeping) fired."

Glover told deputies his wife gets angry when he plays poorly in a tournament, according to the sheriff’s report. Krista Glover called him a "loser," officials said, after drinking all day. The argument happened in front of the couple's two children.

Krista Glover, wife of pro-golfer Lucas Glover, was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges and released on a $2,500 bond on Sunday. St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

Lucas Glover did not want his wife arrested, according to investigators, and he also told them she often threatens to leave him and take the kids when he does not play well.

Krista Glover caused multiple lacerations to a single victim, according to the arrest report. She starts an altercation every time Lucas Glover plays poorly, the report added.

After she was arrested, St. Johns County deputies said Glover forcefully tried to separate herself from the arresting deputy and refused to be placed into a patrol car.

Once she was inside the car, deputies said she screamed and kicked the rear driver's side door, causing it to separate from the cell of the door frame. Later, she complained that the handcuffs were too tight, deputies said.

Glover spent the night in the St. Johns County Jail and was released on $2,500 bond on Sunday.

