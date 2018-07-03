0 Pit bull recovering after alleged beating with baseball bat caught on video

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio -

A Middletown, Ohio, man is charged with beating a dog with a bat, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A humane officer was called to Seldon Avenue on Saturday on a report of a dog being beaten with a baseball bat. A neighbor caught the alleged abuse on video and sent it to authorities, said Butler County Dog Warden Supervisor Kurt Merbs.

Clayton Sisco, 18, admitted that he was punishing Duece, a pit bull, for defecating in the cage it was confined in, Merbs said.

There were seven other dogs on the property, all pit bull mixes, that were removed for safe keeping.

Merbs said Duece is recovering at the Animal Friends Humane Society, but the dog does not appear to have suffered serious injuries.

“He (Duece) is very friendly,” Merbs said.

In the video, Sisco hit the dog with a Louisville Slugger wooden bat. The dog is on its side. Duece did get up to try to get away from the abuse after Sisco walked away, Merbs said.

Merbs said it is helpful to have a video to use as evidence.

“In this day and age, everyone has a phone. It shouldn’t take the place of call-ups. But if you have us coming and it continues, taking a video is really helpful,” he said.

Unfortunately, it is not surprising Merbs said to see this type of abuse.

“It is kind of becoming more routine around here,” Merbs said. "We are seeing more of it."

Sisco was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to companion animals. He was also arrested for outstanding warrants. He is scheduled to will appear in the Middletown Municipal Court on July 19.

“We love our animals in Butler County,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “This dog was obviously submissive and not deserving of the punishment.”

